Christian McCaffrey hits Panthers injury report ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Fantasy football managers and Carolina Panthers fans look away, as Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with an injury, per Scott Fowler. Fowler added that McCaffrey, who missed practice on Wednesday, typically takes Wednesday’s off. But there is injury concern for the superstar running back.

Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams shared an interesting report on Christian McCaffrey’s injury.

“We’ll keep an eye on CMC injury all week. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he does not know if McCaffrey would’ve practiced today if not for his weekly Wednesday rest day,” Ellis wrote on Twitter.

Christian McCaffrey has been hampered by injuries over the past couple of years. He’s arguably the best running back in the league when healthy. However, staying healthy has been the issue.

He’s played in a total of 10 games over the past two seasons. So far in 2022, Christian McCaffrey has remained on the field through the first 3 games of the year. But this is not his first time on the injury report in 2022.

He’s already tallied over 240 rushing yards to go along with a touchdown this year. And he will likely continue increasing his numbers as the season goes on as McCaffrey gets his feet back under him.

But this injury report will slow his progress down. It should be noted that the severity of the injury is unclear at the moment. Matt Rhule stated that Christian McCaffrey suffered the quad injury in Week 3. Rhule was hesitant to comment on the 26-year old’s status for the Panthers’ Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

For now, Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable. We will continue to monitor updates on his injury situation.