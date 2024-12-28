Chuba Hubbard's breakout campaign with the Carolina Panthers has ended sooner than expected.

The running back has been placed on the IR after sustaining a calf and knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hubbard is coming off a huge performance in Week 16 where he torched the Arizona Cardinals for 152 yards and two touchdowns on the ground en route to a win for the Panthers.

This is Hubbard's fourth NFL season and he's really proved his worth. The former Oklahoma State standout rushed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. The Canadian also reeled in 43 receptions for 171 yards.

The 25-year-old is an important piece for this organization, and last month, they made sure to lock up Hubbard for the foreseeable future, signing him to an extension through 2028 worth $33.2 million. The deal can reach up to $37.2 million with $15 million in guaranteed money. Hubbard was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Carolina drafted Hubbard in the fourth round back in 2021 and he served mostly as a backup to Christian McCaffrey. But once the Panthers traded their star to the San Francisco 49ers, it opened up a clear opportunity for Hubbard to emerge as RB1. He's done exactly that.

Last weekend's performance against the Cardinals was the best of Hubbard's career. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. That came after a few quiet performances. At least Hubbard finished '24 on a high note.

The Panthers are certainly in rebuild mode. Bryce Young hasn't been what the club has hoped for under center and he's been benched at times this season. However, he's played better over the last month.

Carolina, who sits at 4-11 and at the bottom of the NFC South, will be looking to spoil the party in their division over the next two games as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.