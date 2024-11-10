The Carolina Panthers are showing some signs of progress throughout the 2024 season. Carolina is 3-7 after securing a big win in Munich, Germany against the Giants on Sunday morning. The Panthers and Giants played a close game that ended up going into overtime. Thankfully, the Panthers were able to squeak out a win thanks in no small part to their consistent run game.

Chuba Hubbard is currently the engine that runs the Panthers' offense. Hubbard was rewarded for all of his hard work this week with a $33 million contract extension. He followed that up with a career day against the Giants.

“Definitely a blessing,” Hubbard said after the game. “I think more than anything I just want to win, so you know to win in that fashion was obviously a little crazy at the end. But to get two in a row with my guys feels good. Especially in Munich.”

Hubbard had 28 attempts for 153 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Giants in Munich.

The Panthers have surpassed last season's win total through 10 weeks. One reporter asked Hubbard where he thought the trajectory of the Panthers is headed.

“Upward,” Hubbard replied. “I've been saying that week in and week out, trust the process. It may not show up in Week 1 or Week 2 or Week 3 but it will show up eventually.”

Dave Canales drops ‘statement' take on Bryce Young staying as Panthers QB1

One heartwarming story from this Panthers win is the reemergence of QB Bryce Young. Carolina is now on a two-game winning streak after Young became the QB1 again after being benched earlier this season.

Panthers coach Dave Canales was quick to heap praise on Young for his impressive turnaround.

“Certainly, Bryce made a great statement for himself,” Canales said after the game when asked if Young earned the right to start after Carolina's upcoming bye week.

Young went 15-of-25 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but Young wasn't asked to do much with Hubbard finding so much success on the ground.

“I'm so proud of Bryce for taking the next step again,” Canales said. “I just love that we're building on the weeks.”

If Young can continue this level of play, or keep getting better, it will be a huge development for a rebuilding Panthers squad that could really use a franchise QB.

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 11 showdown with the Chiefs.