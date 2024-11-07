The Carolina Panthers have had a dreadful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Carolina is 2-7 heading into Week 10 coming off a surprise win against the Saints. The Panthers have dealt with a ton of drama this fall, including benching QB Bryce Young earlier this season. Carolina also became a seller at the NFL trade deadline, sending away Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys. Thankfully, Carolina's front office just locked up a key member of their offense on a long-term deal.

The Panthers have signed running back Chuba Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Hubbard gets a maximum contract value of $37.2 million with $15 million in new fully guaranteed money.