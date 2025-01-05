The Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 44-38 in overtime in Week 18. While they were well out of the playoffs, Carolina played one of their best games of the season. After a brutal first season and a half, Bryce Young took a significant step forward this season for the Panthers, and head coach Dave Canales noticed.

“It's a great feeling, it allows us to just look at the whole roster to see what the investments need to be. It helps us to think about free agency and the draft with the lens knowing ‘We got a guy.' And now we can just build this team with the right mentality and find the guys that can come in and challenge our roster like we plan on doing,” Canales said at his press conference, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Young had 275 total yards and five total touchdowns for the Panthers in Sunday's win. It was the type of game he did not put together in his rookie season that created some concern around the team. But with Canales coming in from the Buccaneers, he has worked with the quarterback to give them a franchise quarterback.

The Panthers may not need a quarterback but there are plenty of places for them to improve this offseason. What could they add through free agency and the draft?

The Panthers' biggest needs this offseason

The Panthers had one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. Drafting and picking up free agents focused on their defense would be a great place to start. While they fell down the draft board with their win on Sunday, they can still make an impactful selection for their defense. Edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State should be available when they pick and is a top-shelf defender.

Supporting Young with offensive additions would be a solid decision as well. Their wide receiver room stepped up this year with Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker supported by Adam Thielen. Another young pass catcher or a star tackle would look great in Panther blue. It is called a rebuild because every brick needs to be built back up. That includes the offensive line for this team.

The Panthers have the two most important things for an NFL team; a coach and a quarterback. Beyond that, there is not much they do not need. After trading Brian Burnes last year, they opened up their defense for improvements everywhere. But is is also imperative to support Young. Best player available is the best strategy for the Panthers in April.