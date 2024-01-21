The Carolina Panthers are looking at more candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

The Carolina Panthers are expanding their list of candidates to interview for their head coaching position. The Panthers are contacting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for a second interview, per NFL Network.

Evero is currently the defensive coordinator for the team. He started working for the franchise in 2023. Before his time in Carolina, Evero worked as a defensive coach for several other NFL franchises. He's spent time with the Denver Broncos, L.A. Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evero worked as a secondary coach for the Rams during the 2021 season when the team won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Panthers plan to conduct a second interview Monday with DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job, per source. So Evero — whose undermanned defense was a bright spot this year — is getting a longer look with both Carolina and Seattle. pic.twitter.com/pACxj8eAY8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

The Panthers are coming off of a deeply frustrating 2-15 season, that saw the team struggle to score in several games. The season unraveled to the point that even the owner of the franchise got punished by the NFL for throwing a drink at opposing fans during a game against Jacksonville. The franchise is trying to win its first Super Bowl, despite getting to the game twice in the last 20 or so years.

The Panthers are looking at a host of candidates for the coaching position, including Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The team is also looking at hiring a general manager, and several candidates are expected to interview for that job this coming week. The team's assistant general manager is one of the candidates for that position.

Evero is also getting interest from the Seattle Seahawks for their coaching vacancy, per NFL Network. Before his time in the NFL, he worked as an assistant coach at UC Davis, where he went to college. Evero briefly played for the Raiders when they were in Oakland, back in 2004.