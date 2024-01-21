The Carolina Panthers are losing one of their candidates to be general manager of the team. Lions' COO Mike Disner is passing on the job.

The search continues for a new general manager of the Carolina Panthers. Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner is dropping out of the search, per NFL Network. Disner chose to stay in Detroit.

The Panthers are looking for new leadership at the helm after a dismal 2-15 season in 2023. The team unraveled to the point that even the owner of the team David Tepper threw drinks on opposing fans during a frustrating loss to Jacksonville. The Panthers are looking for both a GM and new head coach. There are still several names in the mix for general manager of the Panthers, including Carolina's assistant GM, Dan Morgan.

The Panthers had second interviews this week with several of the candidates. New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown and Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby had interviews with the team, per NFL Network.

Disner has spent four years with the Lions. He helped the team rebuild over the last few years to the point the franchise is in the NFC Divisional Round game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions hadn't won a playoff game in 30 years before last week's win for the team over the L.A. Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Carolina's next general manager has their hands full to get the team back on the winning track. The new manager may need to hire a head coach, but it's not certain who will be hired first. Carolina is conducting a wide search for a new coach, and Jim Harbaugh is named as one of the targets for the job.