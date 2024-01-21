Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is getting a lot of interest from other NFL teams. Callahan is being considered as a candidate for coaching jobs with the Titans, Panthers and Falcons, per NFL Network.

The three franchises plan on bringing Callahan in for a second round of interviews this week. Callahan has worked as an offensive coach with several franchises, including the Bengals, Broncos, Lions and Raiders. He's the son of former NFL and Nebraska football coach Bill Callahan.

Brian Callahan has interviewed with teams for head coaching jobs in previous years, per NFL Network. He was on the offensive coaching staff when the Broncos won the Super Bowl during the 2015 season. He also served as offensive coordinator for the Bengals when the team made its run to the Super Bowl in 2021, before losing to the L.A. Rams.

The Titans, Panthers and Falcons are all looking for head coaches following disappointing seasons in 2023. The Panthers finished with a 2-15 record, and the franchise is also looking for a general manager. The Falcons went 7-10, and Bill Belichick has been named as a possible candidate for that job. The Titans cut ties with Mike Vrabel after going 6-11 during the 2023 campaign.

If Brian Callahan does get one of those jobs, it would be interesting to see if he brings in his dad as an assistant coach. Bill Callahan is currently serving as offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns made the playoffs this season, but lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

