It appears the New York Jets have gone public with their courting of Derek Carr. After reports surfaced Friday that the Jets would host Carr for a visit this weekend, a picture surfaced on social media of Carr having lunch with Jets brass, including coach Robert Saleh on Saturday.

@AdamSchefter Derek Carr and Robert Saleh enjoying lunch in Summit, NJ (Fiorino Ristorante) 😯 pic.twitter.com/x06Tmb4M3b — Mike Garcia (@ShikeyTues) February 18, 2023

To be fair, it looks like NY chose the most remote locale possible to wine and dine Carr. There are no other patrons in the photo, which reportedly was taken in Summit, New Jersey, which is near the Jets complex in Florham Park.

The Jets are the first team to meet with Carr since the Las Vegas Raiders released him this past week. The 31-year-old was due $40.4 million in guaranteed salary if the Raiders kept him past Feb. 15.

Derek Carr did meet with the New Orleans Saints when he was still under contract with the Raiders. There was talk of a possible trade but Carr nixed that, forcing the Raiders’ hand to release him instead.

The Jets have been open about their desire to acquire a veteran QB this off-season. Zach Wilson flopped in two seasons after he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was a big reason the team missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year in 2022.

It’s believed Aaron Rodgers is New York’s top QB target. However, the Green Bay Packers legend has not decided if he’s going to play in 2023 or if he has any interest in the Jets.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill are other possible options for the Jets this offseason. But it’s Carr who’s got their attention right now.