The Carolina Panthers are loading up on serious talent, particularly on offense, this offseason. Don’t expect them to stop going after huge targets. Coming off yet another letdown campaign, the Panthers are eager to make as many fixes as they can to the roster. New Carolina head coach Frank Reich further underscored the team’s desire to become a major player again in the NFL as soon as possible when he spoke about the splashes the Panthers have made so far ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

“We mean business,” Reich said on Monday, via Greg Auman of FOX Sports. “We’re making the steps necessary to continue to improve this team … It’s all about having playmakers.”

Unable to find consistency in the play of their quarterbacks last year, the Panthers finished with just a 7-10 record in the 2022 campaign. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker each took their turns in trying to come up with something under center not none of them were able to come up with satisfactory results. The Panthers also traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s going to be a different story for the new-look Panthers in the 2023 campaign — at least that’s what Reich and the rest of the team want to believe. It’s not hard to see why, however.

The Panthers showed how serious they are in putting together a much more pleasing product on the field when they made moves to acquire running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Despite all those transactions, the biggest question mark for the Panthers this offseason remains unanswered: who will start under center for them in 2023? At the moment, Carolina has Andy Dalton, Matt Corral, and Jacob Eason in the quarterback room, but the expectation is that the Panthers’ QB of the future will not be known until the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers sent quite a package of assets to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in that draft, which is likely going to be spent on a quarterback.

Last season, Carolina ranked just 19th in the league with 20.4 points per game and 29th with 306.2 total yards per outing.