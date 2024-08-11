After a tough preseason-opening loss, the Carolina Panthers have something to be grateful for. Around 2:35 a.m. EST, just as Delta Flight 8860 landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Panthers plane skidded off the runway after landing safely. Thankfully, no passengers, of which there were 188, or crew were injured in the accident.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales recounted on the plane scare:

“It was a clean, safe landing. We were on the ground. As we were taxiing, the plane was under control. We felt a little jolt, and the pilot informed us there was something going on that they were going to bring people out to evaluate.”

Needing a fresh evaluation? That sounds similar to why the Panthers hired Canales this offseason.

“I promptly went to sleep,” Canales joked. “I know these things from flying commercial, that it might take some time. So I took a little nap. Next thing you know, we hopped on buses, and we made it to our cars safely.”

Panthers' on-field performance was worse than their plane scare

A two-score loss to the New England Patriots in their preseason opener may not be as bad as it sounds. No one will remember the result even a week from now. What was notable in this matchup between Canales and Jerod Mayo, two first-year head coaches, was the carefree post-game thoughts from Canales.

“Tonight was about our first-time guys, the rookies, the guys that haven’t had a chance to play in the NFL. I think what they found tonight is: it’s just football. They ran and they played hard.”

The Panthers opted to sit all their first-team players, so second-year quarterback Bryce Young didn't play. Carolina was also without its primary backup, Andy Dalton, due to a quad injury. The team's youth showed in allowing five sacks and only converting seven first downs all game.

“It was just a great opportunity to be able to talk to the coaches, talk to the officials. It was just great reps for me to just get the flow how the communication happens and being able to work all through that.”

The Panthers' preseason continues on Saturday, August 17, when they play the New York Jets at home in Bank of America Stadium. Carolina will end its preseason campaign on Aug. 24 when Canales' squad takes on the Buffalo Bills on the road at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.