The Carolina Panthers failed to snap out of their slump once again, as they suffered a 28-14 demolition at the hands of Sean Payton's Denver Broncos on Sunday in Mile High City. After yet another frustrating loss, it was easy to understand if some Carolina players show high emotions. Among them is defensive back Jaycee Horn, who was seen confronting Payton on the field while players and coaches from both teams were exchanging postgame handshakes.

Apparently, Horn did not like what he perceived was the Broncos trying to “run up the score.” Payton also appeared to fire back at Horn before getting congratulated by Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Horn was perhaps particularly infuriated by the Broncos' fake field goal try and attempted a wide receiver pass while being up by 21 points in the final period.

“I coached his father (Joe Horn),” Payton later said when explaining what happened between him and Carolina's cornerback, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

“So I was yelling back at him. I don’t know what the exchange was but his father I enjoyed coaching. He was frustrated, I think he was yelling at one of our other players. I like him, he’s a good player.”

The Panthers still can't find a solution to their woes

The wheels have fallen off the Panthers' 2024 campaign, and players like Horn definitely don't like what's happening to Carolina. Dealing with trick plays from opposing teams while being down with a huge deficit certainly wouldn't make Horn and the Panthers, particularly the team's defense, feel any better.

For what it's worth, the Panthers entered Week 8 just 28th in the league wiht 15.7 points per game and last overall with 34.7 points allowed per contest.

The loss to the Broncos was the Panthers' seventh of the season and fifth in a row. Against Denver, the Panthers mustered just 284 total yards while giving up 400 to the Broncos. Bryce Young passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-37 completions but had two interceptions. His second touchdown pass also came in very late in the game when all but the final score had been decided.

The Panthers are mathematically still in play to make the NFL playoffs despite their troubles on the field, but it's going to be an uphill battle for Horn and company. Up next for Carolina is a matchup against Payton's former team, the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 9 before a Week 10 game in Munich versus the New York Giants.