The Denver Broncos enter Week 8 with four wins in their last five games and a 4-3 record. They face the Carolina Panthers in Bryce Young's return to the field amid Andy Dalton's injury. With a hot defense and rookie quarterback finding his legs, Sean Payton has his team rolling. Ahead of the matchup with the Panthers, let's make our Denver Broncos Week 8 bold predictions.

The Broncos are rested after an impressive Week 7 Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. They bounced back from a tough loss to the Chargers with a 23-point win over Payton's former team. Nix was not particularly good, with Javonte Williams and their defense scoring all of the touchdowns.

The Broncos are massive favorites, up to 10.5 points on FanDuel. Can they defend their home turf and grab their fifth win? Let's find out in our Broncos Week 8 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Bo Nix accounts for 250 yards

This season for the Denver Broncos is all about developing their rookie quarterback. They took Nix at 12th overall, higher than the general public thought he would go. Payton has developed the experienced college quarterback into a solid game manager but nothing more so far. This game will be his best so far, as he will crack 250 yards.

There are not many worse defenses in recent memory than the Panthers. The Raiders have looked like a miserable offense all year, except for their game against Carolina. They woke up the Bengals and got crushed by Marcus Mariota just last week. While the target is on Bryce Young's back, their defense has been terrible too.

Nix must pass the ball to become a franchise quarterback. While he does not have many great weapons, he cannot run a game manager style and think that will make him a great quarterback. This is a great matchup for him to let it fly and gain confidence in the passing game.

Javonte Williams dominates, scores two more touchdowns

Speaking of gaining confidence. Javonte Williams and the Broncos' offensive line should be full of it after last week. They ravaged the Saints' defensive line and Williams scored two touchdowns in his best game of the season. Patience was key for Williams this season, as he had some brutal performances early in the season. Expect him to score another two touchdowns against the Panthers.

The Panthers could not stop the run game when Marcus Mariota was the quarterback so don't expect them to in this game. When the Broncos get up big in this game, they will run the ball to kill the clock and that will get Williams even more yardage. The Broncos can be a feared opponent in the winter if they can run the ball.

There is no better team to gain confidence against than the Panthers. After a great performance against the Saints, expect Williams to shine in this game.

The Broncos' defense gets another score

The Broncos' defense scored a touchdown on Thursday night even without Patrick Surtain II. With the great cornerback back in the fold this week, they will score another touchdown. Bryce Young continues to turn the ball over, cannot complete simple screen passes, and looks like a total bust. The Broncos have played great on defense this year and will continue to do so this week.

There are very few defenses who you expect to score a touchdown. But with a dynamic corner in Surtain and a bad quarterback in Young, you can expect plenty of turnovers. Surtain showed his incredible speed on a 100-yard return earlier in the season and could do the same in this game.

The Broncos and Panthers square off at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.