Jaycee Horn has had a bit of an injury-riddled start to his NFL career. Horn only played in three games during his rookie campaign after fracturing his foot in a Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, and he missed four games in 2022 throughout the season for the Carolina Panthers as well. In that same vein, it doesn't sound like Horn's 2023 campaign has gotten off to a great start.

The Panthers announced on Thursday morning that Horn will miss the remainder of the team's OTAs and minicamp with injuries he suffered to his left ankle and foot. This seems like more bad news for Horn, but it doesn't sound like his status for the beginning of the season is in jeopardy, as he won't require surgery on either of the injuries.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Panthers announced CB Jaycee Horn will miss the rest of OTAs and minicamp with a non-surgical injury to his left ankle and foot, suffered while working out on his own last weekend, but is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of training camp.”

Horn certainly hasn't had the start to his career that he would have hoped, but when he was on the field for Carolina last season, he showed flashes of his very high ceiling. If Horn can stay healthy, he can be a top cornerback in this league. So while it's a bit frustrating to see him pick up yet another injury, Horn should be good to go for training camp, which is a bit of a win for the Panthers amid some bad news.