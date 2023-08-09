Carolina Panthers linebacker Justin Houston had high praise for defensive end and now-Panthers teammate Brian Burns.

“I think I'm gonna love playing with him. That kind of talent don't come around often,” Houston said, via The Athletic Panthers Staff Writer Joseph Person. “He's proven already. I think everybody sees and knows what he's got.

“The sky's the limit for that kid. I think it's a situation where we can help each other.”

Justin Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran with three different teams, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Carolina on Sunday. The four-time Pro Bowler played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, combining for a total of 21 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one interception.

“Really excited to get Justin. And really to add to that group,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said on Tuesday, via All Panthers. “That group has been really good in camp. I feel like the development of that group in camp has been outstanding and now to get to add Justin to the group is a big deal.

“He's a physical specimen. He's an incredibly smart football player. He's a leader. He's the ultimate competitor. I was with Justin in Indy and I was close with Justin. So this is first hand personal knowledge of a guy who he's what we're all about.”

Brian Burns, a former first-round pick for the Panthers, has earned two Pro Bowl selections since he was first taken with the No. 16 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Florida State defensive end racked up 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits in 2022, highlighting his season with a four quarterback hit and two-sack performance in a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants in Week 2. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2022.