No matter who is playing quarterback, the Carolina Panthers haven't been much of a threat on offense. But with the return of one of their key draft picks, perhaps Carolina can find a spark.

The Panthers plan on activating running back Jonathan Brooks' 21-day practice window within the week, via David Newton of ESPN. Brooks has been out all season as he is coming back from ACL surgery.

“He's checked all the boxes in terms of getting back to be able to practice,” head coach Dave Canales said.

Even with Brooks being activated, there's no guarantee he suits up in Week 7. However, Canales seems confident in his ability to return to the field. While the Panthers could take it slow with Brooks coming off such a serious injury, they're still planning for him to be a big part of their offense.

Which is why they used the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on him. Brooks spent three years at Texas, running for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns. His breakout season came as a senior, when he earned Second-team All-Big 12 status by running for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Carolina ranks 22nd in the league in total rushing, averaging 111.3 yards per game on the ground. Chubba Hubbard has been the lead rusher, gaining 485 yards and scoring two touchdowns on his 86 carries. No other player has more than 100 yards rushing.

Perhaps Hubbard and Brooks will form a two-headed tandem out of the backfield. The Panthers still have Miles Sanders who they can use in the pass game. But by using a second round pick on Brooks, Carolina is expecting him to someday take over the back field.

Even if that doesn't happen it Week 7, Jonathan Brooks is getting closer to fulfilling that prophecy. The first step will be getting back on the field after his activation. But once he is fully past his ACL injury, the Panthers want Brooks to run wild on their opponents.