The Texas football program has a plethora of talent preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft. Sophomore running back Jonathan Brooks looks to take his talents to the next level despite a previous knee injury. The talented RB received a positive update ahead of the summer's draft events.
Longhorns' Jonathan Brooks is on track for a healthy recovery amid his 2024 NFL Draft endeavors
Jonathan Brooks suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Nov. 11 against the TCU Horned Frogs. He had two years of eligibility remaining but decided to forgo it in favor of entering the 2024 Draft.
Brooks is reportedly healing well from his knee surgery and projects to be ready to play by fall training camp, per Ian Rapoport. The 20-year-old is one of the top-ranked RB prospects and should be able to find a home on an NFL team.
Before his injury, Brooks rushed for a stellar 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 6.1 yards per play on 187 carries. His offensive firepower helped build the foundation for the Longhorns' successful 2023-24 season.
The Texas football program went 12-2 overall and won the Big 12 conference championship. In addition, the squad made the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, the No. 2 Washington Huskies squashed their national championship hopes with a 37-31 victory in the semifinals.
Nevertheless, the program looks to reload and try again during the 2024-25 season.
All in all, Jonathan Brooks is enduring a challenging recovery period, but it will not stop his future football success. It will be interesting to see where the talented RB lands in the 2024 NFL Draft.