The Carolina Panthers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-24 in Week 4's matchup on Sunday. After Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette's epic horseback riding celebration, following the first touchdown of his career tied the game at 14, the Bengals tacked on a touchdown before halftime and eventually took home the victory. Making matters worse, star linebacker Shaq Thompson is reportedly dealing with a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Panthers standout LB Shaq Thompson, who was playing his best football, is believed to have torn his Achilles and is out for the season, sources say. He’s having an MRI today. Bad injury, bad timing. He was the center of their defense.”

Thompson is believed to have suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Bengals. 2024's torn Achilles will mark the second consecutive season in which Shaq has suffered a season-ending injury. Thompson suffered a broken fibula in Week 2 last year, ending his season during a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

He was carted off to the locker room at Bank of America Stadium. Thompson was off to an impressive start to the 2024 NFL season, leading the Panthers with 35 tackles through four games. Jonathan Brooks' rookie debut was put on hold after Carolina was hopeful he'd be available for Sunday. The Panthers are 2-2.

Shaq Thompson dismisses retirement speculation on social media

After suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries at age 30, many wondered if Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson would consider retirement before rehabbing for the 2025 NFL season. Thompson quickly spelled those concerns in his 24-hour story on Instagram, per ESPN's David Newton.

“Yall think ima retire!! Ahah yeah right! I'll [be] back!” Thompson said.

Thompson is in his tenth season with the Panthers, who drafted the Washington football product in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.