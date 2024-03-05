The Carolina Panthers used the franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns, as reported by Ari Meirov on Tuesday.
“The #Panthers have placed the franchise tag on pass-rusher Brian Burns, per @Schultz_Report. An expected outcome. Question becomes if he's a tag-and-trade candidate now.”
The franchise tag on Burns is at $24 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
This move by the Panthers isn't entirely surprising, as many had expected it to be the outcome, with Carolina and Burns failing to negotiate a long-term deal. Burns was said to be looking to score a deal that comes with an annual salary of $30 million, according to The Athletic, but the NFC South franchise was not sold to the idea.
Either way, the Panthers now have full control of Burns, and they can decide on whether to keep him for the 2024 NFL season or use him as a trade asset. Carolina reportedly got an offer from the Los Angeles Rams before for Burns but turned that down, per Meirov.
“The #Panthers previously rejected a package of two first-round picks (2024 and 2025) and a second-round pick (2023) from the #Rams for Brian Burns. Burns and his camp have been aware of that and are aiming to secure a top-of-market deal with all the leverage they have. They've been far apart in negotiations, and some have wondered if the new #Panthers regime would trade him considering Carolina doesn't have a first-round pick this year and needs upgrades all over the roster.”
Burns, selected by the Panthers in the first round (16th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, is a two-time Pro Bowler with a career total of 46.0 sacks and 95 quarterback hits across 80 games.