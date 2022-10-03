Matt Rhule throws support behind Baker Mayfield after another brutal performance

The Carolina Panthers are 1-3 and showing absolutely no life offensively. Baker Mayfield has been downright awful so far, but head coach Matt Rhule insists he’s QB1 as Sam Darnold continues to recover.

Via Joe Person:

Matt Rhule: “I think Baker’s our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him. … Sam (Darnold) is not cleared right now.”

The Panthers lost 26-16 on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve yet to score more than 24 points in a single game in 2022 and Mayfield is having a tough time producing. In Week 4, he completed 22 of 36 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Baker Mayfield has only completed 54.7% of his passes this year. Needless to say, that’s just not going to be good enough. Rhule didn’t completely rule out benching the signal-caller in the coming weeks though as Darnold gets closer to a return. Via NFL.com:

“Obviously I know that it wasn’t good enough, and that the numbers aren’t what they need to be in a lot of areas,” Rhule said. “I have to really go back and see why is this happening, why are we not playing better than this, because I know we have the personnel on offense to make plays, and it’s just not coming together the way it needs to.”

A change could be needed if Baker Mayfield continues to struggle. At 1-3, the season is still in grasp but a couple more losses and no wins will put Carolina in a difficult position. We all know Mayfield is better than this, but he needs to put it together.