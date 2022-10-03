NFL
Matt Rhule throws support behind Baker Mayfield after another brutal performance
The Carolina Panthers are 1-3 and showing absolutely no life offensively. Baker Mayfield has been downright awful so far, but head coach Matt Rhule insists he’s QB1 as Sam Darnold continues to recover.
Matt Rhule: “I think Baker’s our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him. … Sam (Darnold) is not cleared right now.”
Matt Rhule: "I think Baker's our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him. … Sam (Darnold) is not cleared right now."
— Joe Person (@josephperson) October 3, 2022
The Panthers lost 26-16 on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve yet to score more than 24 points in a single game in 2022 and Mayfield is having a tough time producing. In Week 4, he completed 22 of 36 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Baker Mayfield has only completed 54.7% of his passes this year. Needless to say, that’s just not going to be good enough. Rhule didn’t completely rule out benching the signal-caller in the coming weeks though as Darnold gets closer to a return. Via NFL.com:
“Obviously I know that it wasn’t good enough, and that the numbers aren’t what they need to be in a lot of areas,” Rhule said. “I have to really go back and see why is this happening, why are we not playing better than this, because I know we have the personnel on offense to make plays, and it’s just not coming together the way it needs to.”
A change could be needed if Baker Mayfield continues to struggle. At 1-3, the season is still in grasp but a couple more losses and no wins will put Carolina in a difficult position. We all know Mayfield is better than this, but he needs to put it together.