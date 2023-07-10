“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement on Monday.

“Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor.”

Muhammad was a second-round pick of the team in 1997, earning two Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro honors in 2004. He was twice named the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, and his 85-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVIII is still the longest Super Bowl reception in history.