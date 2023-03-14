The Carolina Panthers seem to be hedging their bets for the 2023-24 season after agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The max value is $17 million, and he will earn eight million fully guaranteed.

With Sam Darnold off to San Francisco, it only makes sense for Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer to seek QB depth through NFL Free Agency. Despite bouncing around from team to team the last few years, Dalton has taken ample snaps under center and started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints last season. He could potentially log plenty of on-field time this season, too.

It appears to be a forgone conclusion that Carolina will draft a quarterback after trading a hefty haul to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection. However, depending on who they choose, the organization and new head coach Frank Reich might feel more comfortable easing their rookie into game action. Dalton knows the placeholder drill at this point after filling in for an injured Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott.

Although he has had plenty of opportunities to reestablish himself as a starting quarterback in the league, Dalton has not had a winning record in a season in eight years. The Cincinnati Bengals days are a distant memory. With six wins last year in New Orleans, though, it is clear the NFC South is the best place for him to succeed.

The Panthers are not hoping for a rebirth. They need a competent signal-caller who can possibly help make the transition smoother for the man they hope will be their franchise quarterback.

The 35-year-old should be up to the task.