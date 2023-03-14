Following nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, it appears that veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward is set to join DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.

Ryans, who served as the 49ers defensive coordinator in 2022, was hired by the Texans at the end of the season. Now, on day one of free agency, he has brought it Jimmie Ward, who will likely serve as the veteran presence of the secondary.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter to break the news.

“The #Texans are expected to sign former #49ers DB Jimmie Ward, sources say, giving new coach DeMeco Ryans a familiar face and leader in his defensive backfield.” wrote Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, Jimmie Ward is not yet signed with the team, but the veteran safety is expected to do so in the near future.

Over his nine NFL seasons, Jimmie Ward has become a versatile defender in the secondary. With significant time at both safety and cornerback, he has legitimate experience. With his arrival, the Texans will gain a proven leader on the defensive side of the ball.

In total, Jimmie Ward has taken the field in 106 games, while earning 79 total starts. When healthy, he has made an impact all over the field. Heading into his 10th season, he has recorded 451 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles, 44 defended passes, and seven interceptions.

Ward missed the start of the 49ers 2022 season with a broken hand, but upon his return, he was once again a key contributor. Over 12 games, he recorded 50 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five defended passes, and three interceptions.

Now headed to the Texans, Jimmie Ward will once again be expected to make plays on a defense full of young talent.