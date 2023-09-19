Carolina Panthers star linebacker Shaq Thompson is in danger of missing the rest of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering an apparent lower-body injury. Thompson was carted off the field in the first period with a shin injury and is considered doubtful to return according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Thompson suffered the injury when Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning inadvertently fell on his ankle after getting slammed to the ground by Panthers defensive end DeShawn Williams. The 29-year-old Thompson would then be seen writhing in pain.

Thompson was having a great start to his night before he exited the contest. He was leading the Panthers with four total tackles (two solo tackles) at the time of the on-field mishap which seemingly doesn't just put his availability for the rest of the Saints game in jeopardy but also his chances of playing in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

As one of the most important players of the Panthers, Shaq Thompson's health will be closely monitored until he finally makes a return to action. He just signed a two-year $12.6 million contract extension with Carolina back in March.

Thompson, a product of the Washington Huskies, has spent his entire NFL career so far with the Panthers, who selected him in the first round (25th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. In the 2022 NFL season, Thompson recorded a career-high 135 combined tackles to go with eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and four passes defended in 17 games played.