A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s been quite a week for the Carolina Panthers. Just after they traded for the No. 1 selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the team managed to make an adjustment on the contract of star linebacker Shaq Thompson to keep him in Charlotte, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Networ.

“Panthers standout LB Shaq Thompson is expected to remain in Carolina on a reworked 2-year deal, as the team keeps one of its leaders. A big week for the Panthers, who traded for the top pick, then retain a top veteran defender for a ninth season.”

Shaq Thompson was entering the final year of his past deal with the Panthers, but with a reworked contract, he will be in Carolina uniform for at least until the end of the 2024 NFL season. The move was a culmination of a negotiation between the side of Thompson and the Panthers, who both wanted to continue being on the same boat. The Panthers previously let go fan favorite and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of a package that got them back the rights to pick first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Apart from Shaq Thompson, the Panthers also came up with reworked deals with right tackle Taylor Moton, right guard Austin Corbert, and safety Xavier Woods.

Thompson, who signed a four-year extension contract worth $54.43 million with the Panthers back in 2019, has 12 sacks and 709 total tackles in 117 games so far in his NFL career, which he has spent entirely with Carolina.