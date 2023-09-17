The New Orleans Saints will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to face off with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. We're here to continue our NFL odds series, make a Saints-Panthers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Saints edged out the Titans 16-15 in Week 1. Originally, it was slow, as they trailed 9-6 at halftime. But the Saints scored 10 in the third quarter to take the lead. Then, they held on after the Titans hit two field goals but could not get the ball back. Derek Carr went 23 for 33 with 305 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams ran 18 times for 45 yards and also fumbled the ball. Chris Olave caught eight passes for 112 yards. Furthermore, Cameron Jordan had two solo tackles with half a sack. Carl Granderson had four tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Panthers lost 24-10 to the Atlanta Falcons. Initially, it was 10-10 going into the final quarter. But they collapsed down the stretch. Thus, they fell to the Falcons after mustering nothing in the final stanza. Bryce Young went 20 for 38 with 146 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Likewise, Miles Sanders ran 18 times for 72 yards and a fumble while catching four passes for 26 yards. Chuba Hubbard added nine rushes for 60 yards. Also, Hayden Hurst had five receptions for 41 yards and a score. Brian Burns led the defense with five solo tackles, two sacks, and also forced a fumble.

The regular season all-time series currently stands at 28-28. The Panthers swept the series last season. However, the Saints are 6-4 over the past 10 games in this series. But the Panthers have won two in a row at Bank of America Stadium against the Saints.

Here are the Saints-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Panthers Odds

New Orleans Saints: -3 (-106)

Carolina Panthers: +3 (-114)

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers Week 2

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints must run the ball. Ultimately, they must move the chains. The Saints went 7 for 16 on third-down conversions last weekend. Therefore, it was a largely successful day with moving the chains. But the Saints could not convert the majority of their chances into touchdowns.

Carr must be more productive. Furthermore, he must find ways to get the ball into the endzone. The Saints could potentially utilize Taysom Hill in some way against Carolina. Significantly, he rushed 12 times for 45 yards while going 17 for 28 with 222 yards and a touchdown in one of the games against the Panthers last weekend. The Saints might utilize him as a running back to compensate for the absence of Alvin Kamara, who is out with a four-game suspension. Olave had nine receptions for 147 yards in a breakout game against the Panthers last season. Thus, expect to see a lot of him.

The defense must put pressure on Young. Therefore, Jordan must lead the charge to take down the rookie quarterback. But the Saints cannot let Sanders run all over them. Also, they must control the time of possession.

The Saints will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they must clamp down on the Carolina offense.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers must tone down the turnovers. Sadly, they committed too many last week. The Panthers must make plays happen on offense. Unfortunately, not much happened last week, as they only mustered only 10 points.

The Panthers went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions in the opening weekend. Also, they went 0 for 2 on fourth-down attempts. The Panthers committed nine penalties, which hindered their chances. Therefore, they must avoid boneheaded mistakes. The Panthers beat the Saints last season by running the ball. Ultimately, it is time for Sanders to show his worth. He must show he can move through this tough defense and move the chains. Then, he must help Young get comfortable in the pocket by getting open for short passes.

The defense must show they can rush the passer. Then, they must also stop the run. Burns must get past the trenches and force Carr into making bad mistakes. Then, they cannot allow New Orleans to move the chains.

The Panthers will cover the spread if Sanders can run the ball effectively. Next, they must rattle Carr.

Final Saints-Panthers Prediction & Pick

It is mind-boggling that so many people are taking the Saints to win here. Somehow, they forget how unimpressive they looked in a Week 1 win. The Panthers looked worse. Yet, they have matched well against the Saints in recent years. Expect that trend to continue as the Panthers get a win.

Final Saints-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers: +3 (-114)