After the Carolina Panthers benched second-year quarterback Bryce Young for Andy Dalton just two games into the season, many started to ask what it would take for a team to acquire the former No. 1 pick in a trade, and ESPN writer Bill Barnwell took a shot at guessing what it would take.

“My guess is Young would be worth a late Day 3 pick,” Bill Barnwell wrote. “Perhaps the Panthers could land a conditional pick that rises in value if he takes regular snaps for his new team. The closest comparable in terms of recent trades is probably Rosen, who netted a Day 2 pick on draft day with three years of cost control left on his deal. Rosen's size and the timing of the trade, with a full offseason to practice after the deal, probably meant he had more of a market than Young will over the next few weeks.”

The haul the Panthers gave up to move up and get Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft is well documented, and it has not aged well at all. Young has struggled mightily, some believe the surroundings have not helped him in his career, but Young has some flaws as well.

Will Bryce Young play for the Panthers again?

There are some who believe that the Panthers could and should move back to Young at some point this season. There are others who believe that the coaching staff and front office has moved on from him and do not believe in him any more.

There are valid arguments for both sides. Is Andy Dalton going to give the Panthers a better chance each week? Is there anything salvageable with Young for the long-term? No one truly knows what the Panthers believe.

However, if the Panthers believe that Dalton gives them a better chance each week, there is a good argument for keeping him under center for the remainder of the season. If Dalton is significantly better than Young, then he gives the Panthers a better chance to properly evaluate the other players on the roster, and if all faith is lost in Young, then that is more of a priority than developing Young as a quarterback.

The Panthers will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, and it willb e interesting to see if Dalton can keep them in the game and maybe come away with a win. After that, Carolina will play the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. If Dalton is an improvement over Young, there might be some winnable games in that stretch for the Panthers.