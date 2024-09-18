Despite struggling mightily over the first two games of the 2024 season, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales committed to second-year signal caller Bryce Young for Week 3. After publicly endorsing Young as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, Canales made an unexpected pivot and benched Young in favor of veteran QB Andy Dalton.

Canales declined to say if team owner David Tepper played a role in the benching. Either way, the move likely eroded any trust built between the head coach and Young, opening the door for a potential trade of the 23-year-old passer.

However, when asked about trading Young, Canales noted, “That’s not something we’re really considering,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. Canales also said he still thinks that Young can be a franchise quarterback,

The Panthers made the decision to bench Young just 18 games into his pro career after selecting him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Young was hoping to bounce back in his sophomore season after a disappointing rookie campaign. Unfortunately, he and the Panthers have been awful in the first two games of 2024. Young is 31/56 for 245 yards. He has three interceptions while failing to throw a touchdown pass. He does have a rushing touchdown along with 18 yards on the ground.

Panthers' Bryce Young receives encouragement after benching

Last season Young started 16 games, completing 315 passes for 2.877 yards. He had 11 touchdown and 10 interceptions with a 73.7 passer rating. Young added 253 scoreless yards on the ground and fumbled 11 times.

Although Young has undeniably struggled, the unexpected benching early in his second season upset the young QB who felt blindsided. However, he has received a great deal of support from fellow athletes.

Most recently Baker Mayfield, who was also a top draft pick who needed time to find the right team situation, offered encouraging words, saying Young’s story is “far from finished.” Additionally, LeBron James and Robert Griffin III had Young’s back. Others, like JJ Watt were simply shocked by the Panthers’ surprise move. And still others like Kurt Warner feel that Young was not ready to be a professional quarterback, one of the toughest gigs in all of sports.

After an 0-2 start, the Panthers will attempt to get their first win of the season against the Raiders in Las Vegas with Andy Dalton at the helm in Week 3. The Raiders are coming off a big road upset of the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers will take on the 1-1 Raiders in the Silver & Black's home opener in Las Vegas.