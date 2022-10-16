The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.

Worth noting that the #49ers, #Rams, #Bills and #Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for Christian McCaffrey, according to @jjones9 https://t.co/H4hIEMG3a3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

All of these landing spots would make sense as potential trade partners for the Panthers in a McCaffrey deal. The 49ers, of course, lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury. He may return later on in the year, but he’s expected to be sidelined for a significant amount of time. While Jeff Wilson has been solid in his stead, adding a talent like McCaffrey could help the Niners achieve their lofty goals this season.

The Rams could also be an ideal fit, especially given their situation with Cam Akers. The Rams’ young running back is expected to be traded in the near future, and could potentially fit in nicely with the Panthers’ rebuilding timeline. The Rams are hoping to return to the Super Bowl after a slow start this season, and McCaffrey could expedite their return to dominance.

The Bills are all-in on the 2022 NFL season, so buffing the offense in any way possible would be a big boost for Buffalo. Running back is one of the areas where the Bills lack a true superstar and McCaffrey would instantly change that.

As for the Broncos, with Javonte Williams out for the season after suffering a brutal knee injury, the need for a running back is clear. Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues won’t have the team feeling confident, so a trade for McCaffrey could bring some much-needed confidence back to the offense in Denver.

It remains to be seen what the Panthers will decide to do with Christian McCaffrey, but it’s clear that he’ll have plenty of prospective suitors on the trade market.