The Florida Panthers travel across the state of Pennsylvania as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Panthers come into the game sitting at 15-9-2, tied for first in the Atlantic Divison. They have won three of their last four, and last time out, they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins scored well early, leading 4-1 in the early part of the third period. Still, the Panthers would score three times in under five minutes to tie the game. They would fall in overtime though.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 12-10-3 on the year and have won four of the last five games. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Flyers took the 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Blues would tie it in the third. The Flyers took the lead again, but with 20 seconds left the Blues would force overtime. There, the Flyers would score just 20 seconds into the period to win the game.

Here are the Panthers-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Flyers Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -170

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Panthers vs Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers' top line is led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart has been great this year, with 18 goals and 16 assists on the season. He has five goals on the power play and four shorthanded. Reinhart leads the team in both goals and points while sitting second in assists. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just 18 games this year, coming away with six goals and 19 assists. He also has two goals and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has six goals and seven assists this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has 13 goals and 11 assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has seven goals and 16 assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has seven goals and 13 assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has three goals and eight assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald has a goal and 13 assists on the year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected in goal for the Panthers. He is 11-5-1 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. It has been an up-and-down last couple of games for Bobrovsky. He has two games allowing four or more goals, with save percentages below .850. He also has two games allowing three or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .900.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers this year from the top line. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 17 assists on the year, while having five goals and two assists on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He is joined on the top line by Joel Farabee. Farabee comes in with three goals and five assists on the year. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with six goals and eight assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov has been solid this year. He has nine goals and ten assists on the season. Further, Bobby Brink has added production. Brink comes into the game with four goals and eight assists on the year. The Flyers also get offensive production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim has five goals and ten assists on the year from the blue line.

It is expected to be Ivan Fedotov in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 4-4-1 on the year with a 3.39 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage this year. He was solid last time out, giving up just one goal on 23 shots in a win over the Rangers. It was just the second time in his last five games he has been above .900 in save percentage.

Final Panthers-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come into this NHL fixture as the favorite in terms of odds in this one. The Panthers have been streaky this year. they have just four games this year that were not part of a losing or winning streak. They are scoring well though, with 3.65 goals per game, but are 26th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Flyers have not been great on defense either, sitting 25th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the offense is much worse, sitting with just 2.80 goals per game this year. That will be the difference as the Panthers get the win.

Panthers ML (-170)