The Florida Panthers look to stay hot as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers come into the game at 37-15-4 on the year, first place in the Atlantic Division. They have won ten of their last 11 games overall, and last time outfaced the Ottawa Senators. Aaron Ekbald scored the first goal of the game just 19 seconds in, giving the Panthers the 1-0 lead. In the second, Brandon Montour scored his fourth of the year to make it 2-0. The Senators would strike back, scoring twice in the third to tie the game. Still, in overtime, Anton Lundell scored to give the Panthers the win.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 33-17-5 on the year, sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They have won eight of their last ten games overall as well. Last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Michael Bunting opened the scoring, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead after the first period. In the second, Martin Necas, Jesperi Kotkaneimi, and Sebastian Aho all scored to make it 4-0. The Blackhawks would get one back before the end of the period though. In the third, the Hurricanes would add two more goals, but give up two on the power play, including one to Connor Bedard. Still, they would win 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Hurricanes Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +104

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers come into the game sitting 12th in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.38 goals per contest this year. They are led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 39 goals on the year, plus 28 assists, giving him 67 total points. He has also been great on the power play, coming in with 22 power-play goals on the year, plus four assists. Further, Reinhart has scored four times short-handed this year. Helping him out on the power play with Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with 20 goals and 45 total assists, leading the team in assists and sitting second to the team in points with 65. He has just four goals on the power play but has 21 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe comes into the game second on the team in goals. He has 30 goals and 29 assists, good for 59 total points. He has eight goals and seven assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov sits fourth on the team in points and is one of four guys on the team with over 50 points this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals, but 42 assists, giving him 54 total points this year. Like Tkachuk, he has been great setting up the power play, sitting with a goal and 19 assists when man-up this year.

The Panthers have the sixth-best power play unit in the NHL this year, sitting with a 25.9 percent success rate when on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, coming in with an 84.1 percent success rate, fourth in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 28-10-2 on the year, with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Bobrovsky is third in the NHL in wins, while sitting sixth in goals against average and eighth in save percentage. He has won all five starts in February, sitting with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage on the month.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes sit eighth in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.38 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in points, goals, and assists this year. He has 20 goals, and 39 assists, for a total of 59 points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with five goals and 19 assists this year when a man up. Sitting second on the team in goals and points is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes in with 18 goals and 28 assists on the year, good for 46 points. He has eight goals on the power play, which is the most on the team, while also having six assists.

Sitting just behind Jarvis in goals is Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen. Necas comes in with 17 goals this year and 23 assists, making him one of three guys on the team with 40 or more points. Meanwhile. Teravainen comes in with 17 goals and 19 assists, good for 36 total points. He has eight goals and five assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, The Hurricanes have five other players who have scored ten or more goals this year.

The Hurricanes are third in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 27.7 percent and 49 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are third in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 84.1 percent success rate.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pytor Kochetkov in goal for this one. He is 14-9-3 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He also comes in playing great this month. On the month he has a 3-2 record with a 1.94 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.

Final Panthers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

While taking a play on the total may seem nice, there are too many opposing factors. Both teams score very well and are great on the power play. Still, both teams have goalies playing great and are solid on the penalty kill. Both teams have also been hot coming into this one. There is one major difference. The Hurricanes have struggled to score against solid goaltending as of late. They scored just twice against Dallas, and only once against New Jersey. They should score at least two here, but the Panthers will score more. The prediction in his Panthers-Hurricanes game is the Panthers keep their winning streak alive.

Final Panthers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (+104)