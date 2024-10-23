Anthony Edwards has never shied away from big proclamations. The Minnesota Timberwolves star, known for his bold personality and electric performances on the court, recently raised eyebrows when he declared that if he wins an NBA championship in the next few years, he’ll try his hand at professional football. His comment drew a laugh from Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, but it also sparked a conversation in the sports world. Edwards, a standout basketball talent, claims he could switch to the NFL after securing a ring — a claim that his fellow NBA star Paolo Banchero finds a bit far-fetched.

Banchero, a former state champion quarterback from Washington, was once a promising football prospect before dedicating himself fully to basketball. When asked about Edwards’ NFL aspirations in an upcoming season-long video diary with Andscape, Banchero didn’t hold back. While respecting Edwards’ confidence, he pointed out that Ant might reconsider his NFL dreams after the first hit he takes on the football field. “He would rethink that decision after the first tackle,” Banchero joked, revealing his own perspective on the physicality of football compared to the rigors of basketball.

Expand Tweet

Edwards' Bold NFL Ambition

Edwards’ belief in his athleticism isn’t new. He has often spoken about his days on the gridiron, reminiscing about a time when football was just as prominent in his life as basketball. By age 10, Edwards had already gained recognition as one of the top running back prospects in the country. However, he decided to shift his focus entirely to basketball after watching his brothers play, deeming basketball more exciting. Now, with his sights set on the highest levels of the NBA, Edwards continues to entertain the possibility of a football career.

In his mind, Edwards could become the rare athlete to successfully transition from one professional sport to another. But even as a dual-sport standout in his youth, Edwards gave up football before high school. While he has a history of excelling on the football field, the reality of the NFL’s physical demands is something many athletes learn only after they experience it firsthand.

Banchero's Reality Check

Banchero, who could have pursued a similar path, has a more pragmatic view. As someone who also faced the choice between football and basketball, Banchero understands what it takes to excel at both sports, but his experience as a quarterback made him acutely aware of the brutal hits players face in football. Despite the intrigue of what might have been, he harbors no delusions about making a late-career switch back to football. For Banchero, basketball was always the wiser choice.

His message to Edwards, though delivered with humor, was clear: football is no joke. The NFL’s intensity is a far cry from highlight reels of junior-level dominance, and players endure constant physical punishment. In Banchero’s view, while Ant may have had the potential as a child, the brutal reality of pro football may quickly change his mind about leaving the hardwood.

As the debate over Edwards’ hypothetical NFL dreams rages on, it serves as a reminder of the delicate balance athletes face when choosing their professional paths. Some, like Banchero, leave football behind for good, while others, like Edwards, continue to wonder “what if.”