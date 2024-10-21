There is no denying that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is one of the most athletically gifted players in the NBA. He also happens to be among the most confident. So confident in fact that Ant-Man thinks that he can play football — at the highest level.

In an interview with ESPN for the launch of Cover Story, Edwards said, with Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson present in the room, that he will go play football provided that he wins an NBA championship within the next four years. So that's one tough mission to unlock another wild one. Winning an NBA title is hard enough on its own, but Edwards' athletic dreams apparently go beyond the realm of basketball. He still obviously loves football, but wanting to play the sport is much different than actually being good at it.

“I told my buddies, I said, if I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football,” Edwards said.

Will Anthony Edwards be the next two-sport star?

It has been a while since a mainstream athlete played two different pro sports at the highest level. This generation has yet to have its own Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders, but could Anthony Edwards be that guy? It's going to be easier said than done for Edwards not just because of the self-imposed requirement of winning an NBA title first before trying football but also because of contract issues that could arise with such a move.

It is also worth mentioning that Edwards has a football background. Born in Atlanta where football remains huge, Edwards said that he “could have been a professional football player,” during an interview in 2019, per Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation.

“I was really good. I was the No. 1 running back in the country at 9 or 10. I stopped playing because I seen my brothers playing basketball. I thought it looked more fun,” Edwards added.

Selected first overall by the Timberwolves at the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards is coming off his best season yet in the league, as he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 79 games in the 2023-24 campaign.