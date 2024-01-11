Bong Joon-ho and other Korean artists are calling for a further investigation of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun's death last month.

In the wake of Lee Sun-kyun‘s apparent suicide amid a police investigation, Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and more are leading a charge for further investigation.

This news comes after Lee's death in December 2023. It was reported as a suicide while he was in the midst of a police investigation over the usage of illegal drugs.

A further investigation

Now, South Korean actors and filmmakers are rallying for a further investigation. The Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists, which is a newly established group of 29 culture and arts groups, released a statement on the matter. Included in their list of members are the Busan Film Festival and the Korea Entertainment Producer's Association (via The Korea Herald).

They will hold a press conference in Seoul on Friday, January 12, to further discuss the matter. In their statement, they urged that authorities and media prevent similar deaths to Lee's from happening in the future. Parasite director Bong will be present along with the likes of Yoon Jong-shin, Lee Won-tae, Choi Deok-moon, and Choi Jeong-hwa.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again,” the statement read. “We will call for investigation officials' probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside of a car near Waryong Park on December 27. This occurred days after an hours-long police questioning over alleged illegal drug usage.

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite prominently featured Lee. He starred as Park Dong-ik in the film, the father of the wealthy family. Parasite was a tremendous success, winning several awards including the Palme d'Or (the first Korean film to do so) and Best Picture at the Oscars.