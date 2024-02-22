Bong Joon-ho's Parasite follow-up, Mickey 17, hasn't gotten great responses from Warner Bros execs it appears.

Warner Bros doesn't seem overly-enthusiastic about Bong Joon-ho's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, Mickey 17.

Recently, the release date for the film was moved. After initially being slated for a March 29, 2024, release date, it was moved to January 2025 by Warner Bros. This wasn't that surprising, as outside of the one image of Robert Pattinson, there hasn't been a lot of marketing.

That strategy worked for films like Killers of the Flower Moon and The Boy and the Heron, but it can also signal trouble. Variety's latest report on Warner Bros discussed the release date change for the Parasite director's next film. Their report indicates that some higher-ups are “less pumped” about Mickey 17 than they are about Paul Thomas Anderson's next film.

However, Warner Bros reps commented, “There is, of course, enthusiasm for it.”

Parasite and Bong Joon-ho

Parasite put Bong Joon-ho on the map for most. The Korean filmmaker was known for his films Memories of Murder and The Host. He did cross over into Hollywood with Snowpiercer, which starred Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and his frequent collaborator, Song Kang-ho.

But it was Parasite that garnered the most praise of his career. The film won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Korean film to do so, upon its world premiere. It also made over $250 million worldwide at the box office and won four of its six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

Now, Bong directed Mickey 17 for Warner Bros. The film features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette.