There is no love lost between division rivals in the NFL. This is especially true in the competitive AFC North. Pat Freiermuth was the latest target in the feud between his team and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers tight end caught some heat from the Kelce brothers and gathered fans during a live event at the University of Cincinnati.
Travis and Jason Kelce were in town for a live episode of the New Heights podcast. The event featured a spelling bee portion that, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, asked one of the contestants to spell “Freiermuth”. This was met with a hearty round of boos from the Cincinnati faithful.
“Saying a Pittsburgh Steeler’s name in here is not going to get you a lot of cheers,” added Travis Kelce.
Neither of the Kelce brothers played for an NFL team in the AFC North, but they still understand the importance of the division’s rivalries. Jason and Travis grew up in Ohio and played college football at the University of Cincinnati, so they knew that Freiermuth’s name would be met with jeers.
Jason Kelce retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. He finished his career as a six-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl player. He won one Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in another.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII this past February. He will play his 12th season with the Chiefs in 2024 and attempt a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory.
Pat Freiermuth is optimistic about his new quarterbacks, future with the Steelers
Much has changed for the Steelers’ offense before the upcoming NFL Draft.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was replaced by former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. The QB room was demolished. Kenny Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and both backup quarterbacks (Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph) left the team. The Steelers also dealt one of their top offensive weapons, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, to the Carolina Panthers for draft picks.
The team quickly restocked their quarterback room by signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields.
“My girlfriend woke me up and said, ‘You guys got Russell Wilson,'” the tight end recalled. “So that's how I found out.”
Freiermuth has already started building chemistry with Wilson, who is the presumed favorite to start the 2024 season.
“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said last week, via Around The 412. “He's been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He's a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us. I think he is going to fit our culture and locker room very well.”
Freiermuth also revealed that he would like to remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.
“I want to be in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career,” Freiermuth said. “Hopefully, it shakes out that way. I want to continue to play for Pittsburgh because it reminds me of where I'm from and how I was raised. Growing up and going through the hard times and good times together. I feel like the Pittsburgh media and fanbase and everyone kind of does that together. I feel very at peace and very comfortable in Pittsburgh.”