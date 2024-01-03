Pat Freiermuth said that the Steelers' offense is finally performing to their expectations that they started the season with.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has exploded over the last two weeks with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks, scoring 30 or more points twice after not scoring 30 in any of the prior 14 games this season, and tight end Pat Freiermuth said he is happy to see the unit finally perform to the expectations they had this season.

“That's what we wanted to do all season,” Pat Freiermuth said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “When we're able to fire on one cylinder and the defense is expects us to do something, we're able to counter that and do something else. So that's what we were expecting to do the whole season, but I'm glad it's starting to come together when we need it most.”

The wins over the last few weeks have kept the Steelers alive. While Pittsburgh needs help to get into the playoffs this weekend, they have a chance to get in due to the wins over the last two weeks.

The scenarios in which the Steelers would make the playoffs are with a win against the Ravens and a Buffalo Bills loss to the Miami Dolphins, a win against the Ravens and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie against the Tennessee Titans, and a win against the Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans game ending in a tie, with a few other very unlikely scenarios on the list as well.

The Steelers first have to get a win on Saturday against a resting Ravens squad, then watch on Sunday to learn their fate.