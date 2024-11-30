Georgia Tech football pushed Georgia football to the limit in Athens tonight, narrowly falling short in a marathon showdown that stretched into eight overtimes. The intense rivalry game was a rollercoaster of emotions, captivating fans and lighting up college football social media. Notable figures like sports analyst Pat McAfee and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined the frenzy, highlighting the electrifying nature of the matchup.

Social media frenzy after Georgia and Georgia Tech's 8OT marathon

“Holy shit.. 8 OVERTIME GAME to launch us into tomorrow’s rivalry lineup?! LET’S GOOOOO” Pat McAfee wrote on a post in X (formerly Twitter) after the 8OT thriller.

Georgia freshman Nate Frazier secured a dramatic 44-42 victory for the No. 7 Bulldogs with a three-yard 2-point conversion in the eighth overtime against rival Georgia Tech. The marathon clash, held at Sanford Stadium on Friday night, marked the longest game in SEC history.

“WHAT A GAME. 8 OVERTIMES. UNBELIEVABLE COMEBACK BY GEORGIA 🤯” remarked Robert Griffin III as a reaction to Georgia football’s win.

The Yellow Jackets began the eighth overtime with possession, but quarterback Haynes King, under pressure from linebacker CJ Allen, threw an incomplete pass that sailed out of the back of the end zone.

Georgia football sealed the victory over Georgia Tech football when Nate Frazier took a handoff and powered up the middle for the decisive score, igniting the red-and-black-clad crowd into a frenzy.

Frazier's touchdown run sealed a dramatic comeback for Georgia, providing an exciting conclusion to the “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry. The victory marked the Bulldogs' 31st consecutive home win and their seventh straight triumph over Georgia Tech.

Historic comeback for the Bulldogs

This victory marked the Bulldogs' first comeback from a deficit of 17 points or more since 2006. It also marked just the second time in the past 20 years that Georgia rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

After being shut out in the first half for the first time since 2019, Georgia’s offense erupted in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs put up 21 points in the final 8:18, including two touchdowns in the last 3:39, delivering one of the most heartbreaking losses in the rivalry to the Yellow Jackets.

The teams exchanged touchdowns and extra-point kicks in the first overtime, tying the score at 34. In the second overtime, both teams failed to convert two-point attempts after touchdowns, leaving the score tied at 40. The game moved to two-point attempts in the third overtime, but neither team found the end zone in the third or fourth overtime periods.

Both teams successfully converted 2-point attempts in the fifth overtime, leveling the score at 42-42. In the following two overtimes, neither side was able to convert on their 2-point tries. Georgia finished 2-for-6 on two-point attempts, while Georgia Tech completed just 1 of their 6 tries.

With a 10-2 record, the Bulldogs, who have claimed two of the last three CFP national championships, have likely secured a spot in the 12-team field. They can eliminate any remaining uncertainty by defeating the winner of Saturday's matchup between No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M in the Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game, a victory that would likely earn them a top-four seed and a first-round bye.