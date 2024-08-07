Kansas City Chiefs' franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to styling on the football field with his signature headband and gravity-defying throws on the run. However, not many will see first-hand the work he puts in on a daily basis in the training room and in practice. In a collaboration that perfectly harmonizes with Mahomes as a player, the Super Bowl winning QB will release his latest training shoes with Adidas.

Patrick Mahomes signed with Adidas back in 2017 and has consistently been one of the faces of their brand. It's not often that football players will receive their own sneakers, considering the spend all their time wearing football cleats. However, with how transcendent Mahomes is as an athlete, it only makes sense to put him in rarified air and give him his own signature model.

Introducing the Adidas Mahomes signature line, which began with the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX sneakers, a training sneaker made for the weightroom, gym, or just about anywhere you plan on getting your work in. Adidas recently released the Mahomes 2, with the signature release coming in a Kansas City Chiefs-themed red sneaker.

Adidas Mahomes 2 Impact FLX

As advertised by Adidas and Mahomes, the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX training sneakers are “designed for athletes who crave performance and style.” The sleek design features Adidas' latest REPETITOR cushioned midsole, providing maximum comfort and stability when changing directions. The rubberized outsole provides maximal tread and is intended to be used on any surface, not just the football field. The shoes are also made with recycled materials, a further nod to Mahomes' mission and vision with his second signature model.

This particular edition comes in an all-red Chiefs-esque colorway, titled “Race Against Time.” The stunning color is clearly a nod to Chiefs Kingdom and the nickname indicates Mahomes' rapid race against time as he continue rewriting the NFL's history books. All in all, no other NFL star is doing something like this and it's great seeing Mahomes blazing the trail for other football players.

The shoes, along with a full Mahomes x Adidas apparel line, were released just a few days ago on Adidas' website and are now available. The official style code reads Team Collegiate Red/Team Collegiate Red/Black and they're currently available in men's sizing for $150. Don't miss your chance to support Patrick Mahomes with his latest signature sneakers!

What do you think of these, kicks fam? Would you rock Mahomes' training shoes?