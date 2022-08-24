2 Patriots backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

FOXBOROUGH – As the New England Patriots are in the final week of the preseason, most of the starting positions seem to be set.

The log jam at wide reciver mostly seems to have figure itself out. So has the situation at corner, with Jonathan Jones likely starting on the outside opposite of Jalen Mills.

There are a couple positions though where the Patriots could have an open competition for starting roles as they hold joint practices with the Raiders in Las Vegas ahead of Friday’s preseason game.

Here are two backups who could battle their way into winning a starting job.

Patriots backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

Yodny Cajuste

The 2019 third-round pick seems to finally be putting things together.

Yodny Cajuste worked well with the second unit at the beginning of training camp, with tackle being one of the few bright spots when the run game struggled and performing well in the 1-on-1 drills against the defensive linemen.

That continued for Cajuste when starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn went down with an injury a couple of weeks ago in practice. After Justin Herron filled in for Wynn in what might have been one of the Patriots’ worst practices in terms of line play, Cajuste filled in on the next day and the line appeared to be formidable.

Cajuste didn’t necessarily play too well in the preseason Week 2 game against the Panthers. He allowed five hurries in 27 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. However, Cajuste played left tackle in that game, which he typically doesn’t play. A week earlier, Cajuste allowed just one pressure in 25 pass-blocking snaps.

As Yodny Cajuste’s performed well, Wynn might not only lose his starting spot, but he could also be out of Foxborough soon. The Patriots are reportedly making Wynn available in trades. Wynn has a $10.5 million salary that’s fully guaranteed for this season, so trading him could free up some cap space – which the Patriots might need to make in order to sign and possibly trade for players throughout the season.

Excellent patience + mirroring on 3rd & 27 from Yodny Cajuste, who's been the top RT behind Isaiah Wynn and is reportedly having his best summer pic.twitter.com/p5nH7brfNb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 15, 2022

So, Cajuste is a prime candidate to possibly steal a starting job not only for his play, but also because it can help the Patriots build the rest of the roster, too.

Mack Wilson

The situation at linebacker is a bit quirky for the Patriots. Ja’Whaun Bentley is really the only true inside linebacker that returns to New England from last season, so there’s a bit of an open competition on who could start next to Bentley when the team runs a 3-4 defense.

Raekwon McMillan has gotten many of those snaps next to Bentley and has looked solid up to this point, recording eight tackles (five solo) through the first two preseason games.

Wilson could challenge McMillan for the other starting inside linebacker spot. He’s been everywhere so far in the first two preseason games, recording nine tackles (five solo) through the first two preseason games.

The Patriots have used Wilson though in several ways. He’s been used as a blitzer, either forcing pressure on the quarterback or getting into the backfield on an opposing team’s running play. Wilson’s also been used in pass coverage, notably recording a pass break-up during last Friday’s game against the Panthers.

Mack Wilson’s versatility gives up him an edge in multiple areas. If he doesn’t start over McMillan, he could be used a starter in a 4-3 set, lining up along with McMillan and Bentley.

The Patriots could also use Wilson on the edge of a 3-4 set. Josh Uche or Anferenee Jennings might be viewed as the logical option to start opposite of Matthew Judon on the edge in 3-4 sets, but neither has made a tremendous impact so far in their young NFL careers. Wilson’s usage as a rusher might suggest that the Patriots are considering placing him along the edge there, allowing more flexibility in how to deploy pass rushers. They could also use McMillan, who has a more ideal size for the edge at 6-foot-2, 242 pounds compared to Wilson’s 6-foo-1, 233-pound frame, on the outside in a 3-4 and have Wilson work on the inside.

No matter how things shake out, Mack Wilson’s emergence in camp gives the Patriots a bit of a good problem to have.