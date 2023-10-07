The New England Patriots have had a rough start to their 2023 NFL season. Despite this, there is still hope for the team to turn things around before the trade deadline. In this article, we will explore the two best trades that the Patriots must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline to improve their chances of success.

The New England Patriots' 2023 NFL season so far

The New England Patriots have had a rough start to their 2023 NFL season, with a 1-3 record so far. They have struggled to find their footing on both offense and defense. They have a lack of playmaking abilities and a porous secondary. The Patriots have lost to the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. Their only win has come against the reeling New York Jets. Despite this, there is still hope for the team to turn things around before the trade deadline. The Patriots have a talented young quarterback in Mac Jones, who has shown promise in his first few games. However, he has been let down by a lack of weapons on offense and a struggling offensive line.

Mac Jones being a dirty player for two minutes. pic.twitter.com/mqZqs7hg6x — Athlete dynasty (@athlete_dynasty) September 28, 2023

The Patriots' defense has also been a cause for concern. They have a porous secondary that has struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks. The team has suffered injuries to key players, including cornerback JC Jackson, which has further weakened their defense. Despite these challenges, there are reasons for optimism. The Patriots have a talented coaching staff led by Bill Belichick, who has a proven track record of success. They also have a number of young players who could develop into stars in the future. If the Patriots can make the right trades before the trade deadline, they could improve their chances of success and make a run for the playoffs.

Two best trades that the New England Patriots must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline:

Trade Jalen Mills

The New England Patriots have the potential to field one of the strongest defenses in the league. They honestly boast talent at every level, including a secondary with considerable depth.

Jalen Mills is a part of this depth. However, it's challenging to envision him playing a significant role as the season progresses. The Patriots shifted the former cornerback to the safety position, but Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers have consistently played ahead of him. Mills has currently recorded just eight total tackles with no sacks and interceptions this season.

During the offseason, there were reports that the Patriots were considering releasing Mills. However, they had a change of heart. As we said, they shifted him to safety and signed him to a one-year contract.

The only issue is that the Patriots have solutions at safety as well. One team that could potentially benefit from adding someone like Mills is the Green Bay Packers. The Packers currently have some defensive questions, particularly regarding cornerback depth and the starting safety position.

Mills could potentially address both of these concerns. With the Packers' secondary sustaining some injuries already, Mills can use his versatility to step in and step up. Of course, the Patriots would likely want a draft pick back for him.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Trade for Velus Jones Jr

Trading Velus Jones Jr might appear somewhat premature. This is given that the Chicago Bears invested a third-round pick in the receiver in 2022. Nevertheless, it's challenging to see where this speedster fits into the revamped Bears' receiving corps. He has so far played in all four Bears games but has just recorded two receptions. He has just seven receiving yards in 2023.

Since selecting Jones last April, the Bears have acquired Chase Claypool and DJ Moore through trades, and they drafted Tyler Scott in the fourth round. Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown both received more playing time than Jones did last season and are still part of the roster. Sure, Claypool's most recent trade away from Chicago could give Jones more playing time. However, we're willing to wager that won't happen. At best, Jones is WR5 in the Bears' depth chart.

Jones, despite being a mature prospect at 26 years old, has untapped potential for a team willing to develop him further. He impressed with a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine and specializes in tracking down deep passes.

The New England Patriots could benefit from having more receivers with Jones' skill set. DeVante Parker was their primary deep threat last season, but his career has been marred by injuries. Meanwhile, guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne have not exactly planned out as planned. In fact, the Patriots' leading receiver right now is tight end Hunter Henry. That won't get them very far. Adding Jones would surely help.

New England must continue to build its depth at the receiver position, and taking a chance on a player like Jones would be a sensible move.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the New England Patriots face critical decisions on their roster leading up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Trading Jalen Mills could provide valuable solutions to the Green Bay Packers' defensive woes while offering future draft capital to the Patriots. Simultaneously, acquiring Velus Jones Jr would inject much-needed speed and depth into their receiving corps. These potential trades exemplify the strategic moves that could solidify the Patriots' position in the highly competitive NFL landscape. As the deadline approaches, the franchise must carefully consider these options. The Patriots just have to maximize their chances of success in the upcoming season and beyond.