New England Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe iterated a desire to start, making a promise for Bill Belichick.

Bailey Zappe relieved a struggling Mac Jones for the fourth time this season in the New England Patriots' loss to the New York Giants, leading to further questions about the team's quarterback situation. Zappe has a clear message for Bill Belichick on the situation.

Speaking to reporters following Sunday's 10-7 loss, Zappe indicated that he'd like to start, giving Belichick a promise if he made that decision.

“That’s Coach Belichick’s decision,” Zappe said when asked if he'd like to start. “If I start, I’m going to do everything I can like I have the past times I’ve started and try to go out there and win.”

Zappe entered Sunday's game in the second half after Jones thew two interceptions in the first half, putting the Patriots in a 7-0 hole. Belichick's decision to make the quarterback switch at halftime came after both quarterbacks reportedly split reps in practice, holding an in-season quarterback competition. The Patriots never officially named a starter ahead of Sunday's game.

How Bailey Zappe would like Patriots practice to go if Bill Belichick makes him the starter

Belichick didn't make any commitments as to what the Patriots will do at quarterback this week. But he didn't say that Jones would be the starter, something he did after the first two games he benched him this year.

As the possibility of Jones being benched for Zappe looks more and more possible, Zappe acknowledged that he'd like to get a full workload of reps in order to help get accustomed with the starting unit.

“Yeah, that’d be great,” Zappe said when asked if he'd like to get full reps in practice if he was named the starter. “But that’s Coach Belichick’s decision. Whatever he decides, if he wants to do — whatever. I’ll do whatever he says.”

Bailey Zappe on when he was told he was starting the second half, and how he will need to prepare to possibly start next week pic.twitter.com/x6vx6w7g7k — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 26, 2023

Of course, Zappe also has to prove that he's a better option than Jones. So far, he hasn't really done that this season.

In the four relief games Zappe has played in, he's completed 19 of 39 passes for 158 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. In Sunday's game, Zappe completed 9 of 14 passes for just 54 yards and an interception, which led to the game-winning score for the Giants.

Jones, meanwhile, has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 77 passer rating.