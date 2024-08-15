It really is starting to look like a new era for the New England Patriots. Jerod Mayo has brought in a new era and even a roster that looks completely different from that of Bill Belichick. It all started with the acquisition of Drake Maye in the NFL Draft. Now, the new adjustment that fans will have to get used to is that Matthew Judon will not be in their uniform. Instead, he will be playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots and Matthew Judon have waited for each other long enough. Now, both parties are going to have to move on after they have reached a contract stalemate. Where did this bring the elite pass rusher? Well, it looks like he won't be joining Jerod Mayo's post-Bill Belichick rebuild. The Patriots gave him up in exchange for a 2025 third-rounder from the Falcons.

The Patriots head honcho looks forward to the impact of the move. Mayo apparently claimed that the Judon trade was a win-win situation, per Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. He loves that their front office has a key asset to work around on. Moreover, he is also happy because the Falcons are going to get a very talented pass-rusher who is capable of taking down all the quarterbacks that he wants.

Patriots head honcho before the Matthew Judon trade

Judon is a hard asset to let go of because the Patriots' defense has been anchored on him. Bill Belichick uses him a lot to prevent opposing offenses from gaining any sort of momentum. To put it into perspective, his quarterback pressure rate clocks in at 15.7%. This helps the Falcons quite a lot because their team was the worst in tracking down the signal caller because they only had a 27.6% pressure rate in the past three seasons.

Even Coach Mayo found it quite hard to let go of Judon. Nonetheless, he appreciated how civil the veteran defensive menace was when they were still talking about a new contract.

“We don't really operate in rumors like that. You know, the conversations I have with those players are pretty private. What I will say is that Judon's done a great job in the meeting room and has done everything that we've asked. He's meeting all the expectations,” he added.

The Falcons and Patriots are now off to different roads after this trade. Hopefully, it all works out for these teams.