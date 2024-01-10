New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft handling coaching situation with caution.

The NFL spotlight shines bright on the New England Patriots. It's unclear whether head coach Bill Belichick will depart from the organization, in terms of a trade, being fired, or mutually parting ways. Belichick and his staff are taking the process slowly, with the final decision on the Patriots' front office and ownership group.

“Belichick, who wasn't in the building much Tuesday, has told his staff it can get away and that they would all reconvene at a later date, sort of a business-as-usual stance. I've talked to a few people with the team who wonder whether the longer this drags out actually increases the chances Belichick returns for one more year, though certainly everyone is bracing for potential change. The belief is team owner Robert Kraft is sensitive to the narrative that he'd fire one of the best coaches in history, so this will be handled delicately,” via the ESPN staff.

Kraft will play a large role in deciding the future of the Patriots. It may benefit both parties to start from scratch after New England had a great with Belichick. Following the Tom Brady era, the Patriots haven't fielded the same team that held a standard of winning championships.

It's likely that 2023 was Belichick's last season with the Patriots, but Kraft and company are going to handle this situation in the smoothest way they can. The organization holds true respect for Belichick and what his staff was able to do in bringing championships to New England, so a clean farewell feels necessary.