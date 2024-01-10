It's time for MIke Vrabel in New England.

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they're moving on from Mike Vrabel. Now, it's time for the New England Patriots to do the same thing with Bill Belichick.

Through the first two days of their offseason, the Patriots have yet to determine Belichick's fate. The head coach took a defiant approach when he spoke with reporters on Monday, sending a clear message: If you want me gone, you're going to have to fire me because I'm still under contract.

So, there's not going to be a mutual parting of the ways with Belichick. While interviews with head coach candidates who aren't employed can't officially be held until after the divisional round of the playoffs, you're still working behind the eight-ball if you wait any longer to move on from Belichick. And Vrabel isn't employed by a team anymore, so he's free to interview whenever.

The Patriots need to get the ball rolling on their search for their next head coach, because all signs indicate they don't want the Belichick era to end — and he shouldn't be in New England anymore.

Mike Vrabel in October at his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony. "Come on, we've got a game to win. I can't be up here that long." pic.twitter.com/3uJvF9bRBg — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 9, 2024

It's time for Patriots to part ways with Bill Belichick

Belichick's management of the team has gone off the rails since Tom Brady's departure, particularly in the last two years. Following a promising 2021 season, Belichick has made several head-scratching moves. The decision to make Matt Patricia the offensive play-caller and Joe Judge the quarterbacks coach was beyond bizarre, going as expected. That move set back Mac Jones after his strong rookie year, turning him into one of the lesser starting quarterbacks in football.

Belichick's horrible offensive decisions were compounded in 2023. He hired Bill O'Brien as the offensive coordinator, but that decision came after he reportedly made a case to keep Patricia involved as the head of the Patriots' offense. They let Jones' favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, walk in free agency so they could sign JuJu Smith-Schuster for just a few million less. The offensive tackle situation was treated recklessly, with New England bringing in an aging tackle who played on the worst team the year prior (Riley Reiff) and adding a backup offensive tackle from a subpar offensive line (Calvin Anderson) as their two signings.

Belichick neglected the offense—which ranked 26th in yards in 2022—through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, passing on rookie standouts such as Dawan Jones, Josh Downs and Puka Nacua on several occasions.

So, who could be surprised that one of the league's worst offenses in 2022 became arguably the very worst in 2023? The Patriots were the lowest-scoring offense this past season and even went on two multi-game streaks where they didn't score a first-half touchdown. Most importantly, Jones was ruined in the process, understandably playing like a quarterback who had no trust in anyone around him.

Mike Vrabel would be a breath of fresh air for the Patriots

Now, Vrabel's offenses in Tennessee haven't been anything to write home about the last couple of seasons. The Titans ranked 28th in total offense and 27th in scoring in 2023 after ranking 30th and 28th in those respective stats a year prior.

But Vrabel's Titans offenses have also dealt with a rash of injuries on that side of the ball over the last two seasons, losing Ryan Tannehill for extended periods of time. They also endured the loss of A.J. Brown, who Vrabel reportedly was upset the team traded.

Most importantly, Vrabel seems to at least build a sense of confidence with his quarterbacks, not tear them down. Just on Sunday, Tannehill told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that he “learned a lot of ball” from Vrabel, the coach who helped resurrect his career in 2019.

Ex-Titans coach Mike Vrabel hits the market with a 54-45 record, three playoff seasons, two division titles, an AFC title game appearance, and a Coach of the Year award on his resume. Here's what Ryan Tannehill said to me on @CoachVrabel50 on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/EBXiYWSWUj — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2024

The resurrection of Tannehill led to the best stretch of Titans football since Steve McNair helped them become a title contender 20 years prior. They ranked among one of the best offenses in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, reaching the playoffs each year before they held the best record in the AFC in 2021.

Sure, Vrabel's playoff shortcomings after winning the division twice aren't great. But he's shown the ability to take his team on the road and win major playoff games, finishing Tom Brady's career in New England before eliminating the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 postseason. Those two playoff wins are more recent than any Patriots playoff victories, by the way.

There will certainly be people who want to see Vrabel return to New England because of his Patriots ties. Obviously, winning three Super Bowls as a player doesn't hurt, showing he knows what it takes as a player at least.

But there are so many reasons why Vrabel should be the 1A candidate for the Patriots to replace Belichick that go beyond his playing days in New England. He's proven to be a great coach already, and his management style would be a refreshing change for a franchise that needs it.