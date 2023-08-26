Well, that was a very dull way to wrap up the preseason. The vast majority of the New England Patriots' starters didn't play during Friday's preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots' play certainly resembled that, as they fell 23-7. Their offensive line was worrisome again, though none of their regular starters played. Bailey Zappe had a disastrous night, completing 8-of-15 passes for 57 yards and fumbled three times as he played for much of the night.

Zappe's performance was exemplary of a horrid night for the offense. The Patriots recorded just 79 total yards of offense on 42 plays. For those of you who can't do the math, that comes to fewer than two yards per play.

Yikes!

There were a few positives for the Patriots on Friday, though. So, let's highlight those players that made a good final case for a roster spot as cutdown day is just a few days away on Aug. 29.

4. Ronnie Perkins

The 2021 third-round pick seemed to be all over the place when he was on the field on Friday.

Perkins recorded nine total tackles (six solo) with a tackle for loss. While the linebacker didn't get a sack, he recorded a quarterback hit and recorded some pressures. He somehow wasn't credited for a sack on a play where he had Malik Willis in his grasp as the quarterback fell down shortly after.

Ronnie Perkins and Daniel Ekuale team up to sack Malik Willis pic.twitter.com/5mtsC33tA4 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2023

Arguably, Perkins' most impressive feat of the night came after an awkward moment for him. Late in the first half, Perkins threw up just a moment before the snap on a 3rd-and-1. He ended up making a tackle right after.

Ronnie Perkins just puked before the snap pic.twitter.com/9GQN4hLj5h — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2023

A couple plays later, Perkins found his way in the backfield and nearly sacked Willis again, but the mobile quarterback was able to break out of Perkins' grasp to avoid the sack. It was an impressive stretch for Perkins as players were dealing with 90-plus-degree temperatures in Nashville on Friday.

Ronnie Perkins nearly sacked Malik Willis two plays after puking on the field. The man is out here leaving it all on the field tonight pic.twitter.com/VKGW1dYa8h — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2023

Perkins has yet to play a regular-season snap in his NFL career, dealing with an injury last season that got him placed on the injured reserve during training camp. In his rookie season, Perkins was a gameday scratch for the first 13 games of the season before getting place don injured reserve. The Patriots can certainly use depth on the edge, so Perkins showing something on Friday is a good sign.

3. Calvin Munson

If Perkins was everywhere, Calvin Munson wasn't too far behind.

The inside linebacker had 10 tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss. He also recorded one of the two interceptions for the Patriots on Friday, making a Franco Harris-like catch to force the turnover.

Munson's tackle for loss was also a very impressive play, getting right into the Titans' backfield to tackle running back Julius Chestnut for a four-yard loss on a 1st-and-goal play from the 5-yard-line following a Patriots turnover. That tackle helped the Patriots make the Titans settle for a field goal.

The Patriots' inside linebackers are major question marks after Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai. Munson could end up being the top inside linebacker on the roster after those two.

2. Sam Roberts

The second-year defensive tackle was also active on Friday. Sam Roberts recorded seven tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss. He also had a sack, chasing down Willis on a scramble in the backfield to bring him down for a few-yard loss.

Roberts found his way in the backfield a few other times for pressures, too. The 2022 sixth-round pick had a strong performance against the Green Bay Packers last week as well, constantly disrupting what the Packers were trying to do as he had a team-high six tackles in the game.

1. Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte didn't show up on the stat sheet on Friday night, but for good reason.

The sixth-round rookie receiver started and never returned after playing on the Patriots' opening offensive drive. That's a very strong sign that he's on track to make the roster as New England kept many of its regulars off the field on Friday.

Boutte appeared to be far from a roster lock at the start of the preseason, having a complicated few weeks during spring practice and was outshined by Demario Douglas in the first few weeks of training camp. But he's had stronger practices over the last few weeks and had an impressive 42-yard touchdown grab in last week's preseason game.

So, put Boutte on your final 53-man roster projections.