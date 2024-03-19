Apple recently came out with a documentary called ‘The Dynasty' that was about the New England Patriots during the Tom Brady Bill Belichick days. The Patriots created one of the most dominant dynasties in all of sports, but two former players on the team, Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison Jr., ended up having a lot of problems with how the documentary told the story.
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison Jr. recently discussed the documentary for Pro Football Talk, and they shared their issues with it. McCourty said that he felt ‘duped.'
“I felt like I got kind of duped,” McCourty said. “I was like man, this is going to be great, the storytelling, we’re talking about this and we're talking about that. Everything that we all gave to the 20 years that it encompassed, they only hit anything that was negative. I mean, I interviewed for five or six hours I was in New York, and all they had me saying was, ‘f**k 'em all. F**k 'em all,'. Like, that's it.”
After spending a lot of time doing interviews for the documentary, McCourty thought that they left out a lot of good things that he said about the Patriots.
Harrison Jr. also thought that the documentary didn't do a good job talking about head coach Bill Belichick. He thinks that Belichick deserved more respect in the documentary. Harrison said that he eventually stopped watching the doc.
“They act like the last three or four years, because the Patriots have struggled, that Bill can't coach,” Harrison said. “Bill made some mistakes and he wasn't always the nicest or the purest guy, but at the end of the day he always did whatever he had to do to make the team better. I just don’t think he got enough credit, enough respect, enough props. Man, this dude is the greatest coach of all time.”
Well, it's clear that some Patriots players do not think that The Dynasty was done very well.