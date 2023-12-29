See where Harrison ranks among the select few Hall of Fame safety Bill Belichick has coached.

Former New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison was announced as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week. On Friday, his former head coach, Bill Belichick, was effusive in praising the former All-Pro.

“Best safety I've coached,” said Belichick on Harrison, “There's a couple of others that I've coached that are in the Hall of Fame. But, fantastic player, person [and a] great competitor. Could do it all. One of the most versatile players I've ever coached. He could cover — he really could play corner; he was a great blitzer, a great tackler. He was really, really, really hard to block.”

Harrison recorded 1,206 tackles, 34 interceptions, 30.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and four touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Patriots.

If elected to Canton, Harrison will become the 12th former Patriot player to achieve Hall of Fame status, joining Nick Buoniconti, John Hannah, Mike Haynes, Ty Law, Curtis Martin, Randy Moss, Bill Parcells, Darelle Revis, Junior Seau, Richard Seymour, and Andre Tippett.

“He was very explosive — he was 220 pounds, whatever he was,” Belichick continued. “But I mean, he was a thumper. He was a contact player. But ran well, very instinctive. Did a great job of disguising coverages. Worked well with his teammates, with Eugene [Wilson] and some different safeties we had back there throughout his career. He's just a heck of a football [player]. He was one of the best I've ever coached. He'd certainly be on my all-time team, without question — behind [Lawrence] Taylor. But I mean, he would certainly be, you know, he'd be right up there.”