Ever since becoming the New York Jets starting quarterback, Zach Wilson has dealt with all sorts of criticism. Rodney Harrison became the latest to call Wilson out ahead of the Jets' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs.

Before the game kicked off, Harrison was asked what he thought of Wilson's game. Harrison told an anecdote that summed up Wilson's tenure under center for the Jets, h/t Mike Freeman of USA Today.

“We were just watching 7-on-7s here with Zach Wilson. And he was missing wide open guys,” Harrison said. “This is 7-on-7 without an offensive line. That has to be a concern.”

Rodney Harrison taking no prisoners pic.twitter.com/WKn8xUMTMb — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 2, 2023

Wilson is of course only under center due to the devastating injury Aaron Rodgers suffered in Week 1. But with Wilson being thrown into the fire, thus far he has been burned.

Heading into Week 4, Wilson is 0-2 as a starter. Overall, he has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Jets as a whole have struggled to move the ball with Wilson at quarterback.

Which is no surprise based on his play since joining New York. Zach Wilson is 8-16 overall as a starter, throwing for 709 yards, 17 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. The Jets went out and acquired Rodgers so they wouldn't have to start Wilson.

Unfortunately for them, Zach Wilson has once again found himself as the QB1. With a strong defense and impressive running back, New York is just asking for Wilson to be competent. But if Wilson can't complete passes in 7-on-7 drills – as Rodney Harrison pointed out – there might be no saving Wilson and the Jets.