Bill Belichick is an absolute maniac for using over 7 minutes, 1,000 words to hype Bears

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week. It is a game featuring two teams headed in opposite directions. The Patriots have won two straight games with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe at the helm. Meanwhile, the Bears have lost two straight and have looked putrid offensively. Leave it to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to find a way to make them sound dangerous though.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick spent over seven minutes, spewing over 1,000 words lauding the Chicago Bears.

Bill Belichick with a whopping seven minutes and over 1,000 words on how good the Bears are pic.twitter.com/xS9UbK7zru — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 19, 2022

“This is a pretty impressive group… Justin Fields is a major threat every time he touches the ball… Darnell Mooney is really an outstanding receiver… This running game is right there with Cleveland,” Belichick said.

The Patriots coach did not even come close to stopping there though.

“They do a really good job with their running game and play action. A lot of explosive plays, they lead the league in passing yards per attempt,” said Belichick.

It’s a little easier to lead the league in passing yards per attempt when you don’t attempt to pass. Bears QB Justin Fields through the first three games this season attempted 45 passes. Not completed, attempted 45 total passes.

Bill Belichick is known for making sure to not overlook any opponent. He almost always has his team prepared and likely will again for this game. As much as he wants to say the Bears are explosive offensively, the fact of the matter is that they are not. They are easily one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

The Patriots will likely put eight in the box to stop the running game. If that happens, look for Fields to struggle mightily again.